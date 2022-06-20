Chelsea Football Club confirmed today that Bruce Buck would be stepping down as Chairman of the Board at the end of the month and continue only as a “Senior Advisor” officially — or not be involved at all unofficially Buck’s future at the club had been under question following the transition from the ownership of Roman Abramovich to the Boehly-led Consortium, so the news was not entirely unexpected.

Similarly, the future of Marina Granovskaia remains unknown, though according to the Telegraph, she will also be stepping down, and sooner than expected. Previous reports claimed that Granovskaia would “likely” not be leaving until the summer transfer window was done and dusted, helping out with the transition by continuing to oversee transfer negotiations.

Exclusive: Marina Granovskaia set to leave Chelsea following Bruce Buck exit @Matt_Law_DT #CFC https://t.co/QlWMZpgDKo — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 20, 2022

Boehly himself is expected to take over as Chairman, while the rest of the Board is continuing to slowly take shape. Consortium members Behdad Eghbali, Jose Feliciano, James Pade (all three of Clearlake), Hansjörg Wyss, and the LA Dodgers’ Mark Walter were all appointed directors of Chelsea’s new controlling entity, BlueCo 22 earlier this month, though that doesn’t mean they would all serve on the Board, which will also likely have a couple non-executive members like Barbara Charone.

Questions also remain over the future of Petr Čech, who was appointed technical director advisor a couple years ago. Presumably, we will bring in a sporting director to help replace Granovskaia, such as Atlético Madrid’s Andrea Berta or AS Monaco’s Paul Mitchell, who were linked in that capacity recently.

Unless Todd Boehly just wants to do it all himself. (Probably not.)