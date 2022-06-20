Official: Bruce Buck steps down as Chairman of Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea have announced that Bruce Buck is stepping down as Chairman of the club, effective at the end of the month, June 30. Buck has served as Chairman since 2003, from the start of the Roman Abramovich Era. He was instrumental as a decision-maker (and at times as the public face of the operation) throughout that period, including in the actual deals to acquire and sell the club for Abramovich.

Buck, who has been a Chelsea fan since moving to London from New York City in 1983 and a season ticket holder since 1991, will continue to serve as “Senior Advisor” to the club, but presumably will not be a Board member. While earlier it seemed like Buck would be staying on with the new ownership group in an executive capacity, that will not be the case.

The 76-year-old now passes the torch to them, with Todd Boehly himself leading the way (though the exact structure of the management team is not yet clear).

“I am proud to have helped Chelsea realize great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community. Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place. The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea’s future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters.” -Bruce Buck; source: Chelsea FC

Thanks for the good work, Bruce!

Now, what about Marina Granovskaia’s future? (She was seen as much less likely to stay than Buck, but is also someone with a much bigger role to play, especially this summer during the transfer window...)