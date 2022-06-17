 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Mauritius Command (Book 4), Chapters 4-5 (pg. 1354-1428)

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
1780 Raynal and Bonne Map of Mascarene Islands
Maps of Reunion & Mauritius
Photo by: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

CHAPTER 4

A very successful first action for the special detachment, as Aubrey & Co sack the French fort St Paul on Reunion, landing a troop of soldiers (whom they picked up from the British-controlled island of Rodriguez) to attack on land while the squadron circled around and attacked from the sea. Maturin collects intelligence from various sources (he’s got sources everywhere) and also plays good politician to ensure that the locals welcome their new overlords. Clonfert distinguishes himself in the eyes of Aubrey during the action — not just all-talk after all! — Corbett does not.

CHAPTER 5

A very unsuccessful second action for the special detachment, as Aubrey & Co fail to make an impact with their blockade of Port-Louis on Mauritius. One French ship is able to slip out, then a hurricane arrives and forces the squadron to retreat back to the Cape to refit and regroup. Corbett has been sent away, Clonfert gets upgraded to a captain’s post on a warship. Jack’s back on the Boadicea since the previous flagship was in no condition to sail during the winter.

