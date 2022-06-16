Three UK to continue Chelsea shirt sponsorship, now with actual sponsorship

Main shirt sponsors Three UK chose a cheap and hollow PR victory over supporting Chelsea Football Club during our time of crisis that was entirely not of our own making and over which we had absolutely zero control, but now that we’re apparently not marketing poison, they have graciously decided to come back and “resume marketing activities with immediate effect”.

Alas, contracts being contracts, we evidently have to play nice and accept them back. This should be the final year of their three-year agreement anyway.

“Following the recent pause in their activities, the Club is pleased to have resumed our work with Three and we look forward with excitement to the start of the new season, together. We would like to thank all Club partners for their support now and in the future.” -John Rogers; Chelsea head of global partnerships; source: Chelsea FC

With this situation clarified, we presumably should see the announcement of next year’s kits shortly as well.

(The contract with shirt sleeve sponsors Hyundai UK, who similarly ditched us, expired at the end of the season. They will be replaced by WhaleFin at twice the rate.)