Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Chelsea to play Everton away on opening day

The season’s barely ended — and for many players, Nations League involvement has extended it well beyond the last actual game of the season — but it’s almost time for next season. In fact, preseason starts in less than a month, while the new Premier League season gets underway in less than two months: the weekend of August 6 to be exact.

Another sign of the approaching season: the fixtures were released this morning! As usual, this is the “initial” schedule, which will change due to TV broadcast choices as well as competition scheduling concerns later in the season (later round cup games and the like). There’s of course also the six-week-long break this year for the 2022 World Cup, starting in November.

On opening weekend, Chelsea will face Everton at Goodison, which was one of the last games last season. Our home opener is the following weekend, August 13, against Spurs, while the rest of August will see us travel to Leeds and Southampton sandwiching a home game against Leicester City. Not the easiest opening month!

September will see the start of the Champions League, with the group stage set to finish before the start of the World Cup (and the League Cup getting pushed back).

Here’s what that schedule looks like:

West Ham (H) | CL MD1 (Sep 6-7) | Fulham (A)

Fulham (A) | CL MD2 (Sep 13-14) | Liverpool (H)

Crystal Palace (A) | CL MD3 (Oct 4-5) | Wolves (H)

Wolves (H) | CL MD4 (Oct 11-12) | Aston Villa (A)

Man Utd (H) | CL MD5 (Oct 25-26) | Brighton (A)

Brighton (A) | CL MD6 (Nov 1-2) | Arsenal (H)

Once the league resumes, on Boxing Day, we’ll face Bournemouth (H) and Nottingham Forest (A) before starting the new year at home against Manchester City. City are also set to be our penultimate opposition, hopefully in a title-showdown.

Here’s our initial Premier League fixture list, again without any of the expected rescheduling and shiftings — all games Saturday 15.00 kick-off unless noted:

AUGUST:

Everton (A) — 17.30

Spurs (H)

Leeds Utd (A)

Leicester City (H)

Southampton (A) — Wednesday (Aug 31); 19.45

SEPTEMBER:

West Ham (H)

Fulham (A)

Liverpool (H)

[international break]

OCTOBER:

Crystal Palace (A)

Wolves (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Brentford (A) — Tuesday (Oct 18); 19.45

Manchester Utd (H)

Brighton (A)

NOVEMBER:

Arsenal (H)

[League Cup 3rd Round — midweek: Nov 9]

Newcastle Utd (A)

[World Cup]

DECEMBER:

Bournemouth (H) — Monday (Dec 26), 15.00

Nottingham Forest (A)

JANUARY:

Manchester City (H) — Monday (Jan 2), 15.00

[FA Cup 3rd Round]

Crystal Palace (H)

Liverpool (A)

FEBRUARY:

Fulham (H)

West Ham (A)

Southampton (H)

Spurs (A)

MARCH:

Leeds Utd (H)

Leicester City (A)

Everton (H)

[international break]

APRIL:

Aston Villa (h)

Wolves (A)

Brighton (H)

Manchester Utd (A)

Brentford (H) — Wednesday (Apr 26), 19.45

Arsenal (A)

MAY:

Bournemouth (A)

Nottingham Forest (H)

Manchester City (A)

Newcastle Utd (H) — Sunday (May 28), 16.00