Hungary humiliate England, 4-0; plus goals for Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi

The completely unnecessary UEFA Nations League justified its existence with an hilarious 4-0 win for Hungary over England at Molineux today.

Mighty Magyars they may not be, but this is Hungary’s first win on English soil since the famous 6-3 in 1953. It’s also England’s worst defeat on the international stage since 1928, and their worst defeat to a non-Home Nations country since, well, ever. That’s also back-to-back wins for Hungary over England. The only other nations Hungary have beaten more than once in the last couple years are San Marino and Andorra. LOL!

England dominated possession for much of the game, especially the first half, but Hungary were the “better” team in just about every respect, not just on the scoreboard. A set piece goal set them on their way in the first half before adding a second halfway through the second half and couple more late on to make the full chorus of boos at the final whistle for the Three Lions (and manager Gareth Southgate) truly deserved.

Reece James and Conor Gallagher (and Marc Guehi) all started while Mason Mount came on to replace Gallagher just ten minutes into the second half. With just two points from the four games played over the past two weeks, England are facing “relegation” from League A with only two games left to play in September (Italy A and Germany H).

England suffer their worst home defeat since 1928!



Hungary beat Gareth Southgate's side 4-0! pic.twitter.com/1vvAxle9Tm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 14, 2022

Almost matching England’s lopsided defeat was Italy’s 5-2 capitulation against Germany, who got a two-minute brace from Timo Werner in the second half — though at least Italy finished the game with a couple consolation goals as opposed to a John Stones red card. But well done, Timo! (Kai Havertz did not play.)

Oh no, Donnarumma



Werner scored two goals in under a minute



: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/DlmnCQ8s9E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2022

And Werner wasn’t the only Chelsea striker to find the back of the net, with Michy Batshuayi continuing his solid play for Belgium and grabbing himself a goal against Poland, having collected a few assists in previous games this break while deputizing for the injured Romelu Lukaku. Michy’s goal was the only one Belgium needed to win, while in the other game, Netherland’s won by the odd goal in five against Ethan Ampadu’s Wales, who mounted a late comeback from 2-0 down only to lose in added-on time.