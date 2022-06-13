Official: Chelsea extend Billy Gilmour contract until 2024

Billy Gilmour’s loan to Norwich City from Chelsea last season could have yielded better results for the host team, who ended the Premier League term in last place with 22 points in 38 matches. Still the young midfielder showed his (great) colours whenever he was employed on the pitch, and has been rewarded in further trust by the Blues as the team chose to extend his contract for a further year by exercising an option in the deal today.

The 21-year-old was part of Rangers’ academy setup back in his home country Scotland until 2017, moving to Chelsea’s Cobham facilities in July that year. He signed his first professional contract one year later, and made his professional debut a year after that against Sheffield United in August.

Chelsea Football Club has exercised an option to extend @billygilmourrr's contract until 2024! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 13, 2022

Gilmour was able to make 17 appearances under former manager Frank Lampard from 2019 to 2021, and five with Thomas Tuchel at helm following his takeover in January last year. There could have been more Chelsea matches under his belt if it wasn’t for a knee injury that took Gilmour out of contention for four months in 2020, when the Premier League was running Project Restart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was then sent to Norwich last summer, spending the entire 2021-22 season with the Canaries in their return to the Premier League. He made 28 appearances for the team across all competitions, including 24 league matches. On top of that he established himself as a staple of Scotland’s national team, with 14 caps since last year.

Congrats, Billy!