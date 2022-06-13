WATCH: Soccer Aid 2022 highlights as World XI win fourth in a row

In the professional game, we often forget that at the end of the day, football is just a fun game to play with some of your best mates. And if you can combine that with the opportunity to raise over £15m for UNICEF, a new record for Soccer Aid, then it becomes an even more worthwhile endeavor.

More fun than the Nations League, and for a good cause? And featuring some of the biggest legends of the game, too?

Petr Čech started in goal for the World XI and while he conceded from the penalty spot, he course guessed correctly but couldn’t quite get enough fingertips to the shot. He was replaced at half-time by the world’s strongest man, Tom Stoltman. Andriy Shevchenko also started for the World XI while Joe Cole was a substitute for England. Ironically, the big name strikers missed all their chances as the “celebrities” scored all the goals — including in the shootout that followed the 2-2 draw in regulation, the World XI prevailing for the fourth year running.

Enjoy: