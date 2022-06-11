Armando Broja scores for Albania; Belgium, USMNT win big; Croatia beat Denmark

After a brief absence thanks to testing positive for COVID-19, Armando Broja was back with Albania and back in the starting lineup for their Nations League B match against Israel last night. Though Albania would go on to lose, 2-1, they did take the lead at the end of the first half thanks a penalty from the 20-year-old striker — his fourth international goal in thirteen appearances.

Elsewhere on Friday, Croatia beat Denmark, 1-0 (former Blue Mario Pašalić with the goal), and France, still sans N’Golo Kanté, continued their poor form with a battling 1-1 draw against Austria. Andreas Christensen started for the Danes on the day his departure from Chelsea was confirmed, while Mateo Kovačić played the second half. Afterwards, they shared this nice picture on Instagram. Everybody loves Kova!

Also on Friday, Christian Pulisic got the night off as the USA brushed Grenada aside, 5-0. FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira scored four of the five.

We also had César Azpilicueta feature for Spain in their 1-0 win over Switzerland on Thursday, while on Wednesday, Belgium got back into good form with a 6-1 trouncing of Poland. Poland actually took the lead before conceding five times in the second half. Michy Batshuayi got the start in place of the injured Romelu Lukaku, and picked up an assist.