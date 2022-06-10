Official: Chelsea Women sign Canada international defender Kadeisha Buchanan

Chelsea Women continue to make (good) moves in the transfer market only a few weeks after Todd Boehly’s takeover. Only a couple of days after signing French international defender Ève Périsset, the Blues add another defender in Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan to our mix.

Like Périsset, our no.26 also has a wealth of experience in France. The 26-year-old had been part of Olympique Lyonnais since January 2017, lifting five league trophies and three national cups ever since. Most importantly, Buchanan won five Women’s Champions League titles while with Lyon including this year’s edition, where her former side beat our nemesis Barcelona 3-1 in the final.

Chelsea FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Canadian defender @keishaballa on a three-year deal! ✍️



Welcome to the team, Kadeisha! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 10, 2022

The three-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year is also well-experienced at the international stage. The centre-back earned her first cap while still playing in high school at age 17, and has since accumulated 116 caps, four goals and last year’s Summer Olympic title with the Canadian national team.

As a proven winner at club and international levels, Buchanan brings to London not just experience and quality of play but also the ambition to take Chelsea to the next level.

“I am coming to Chelsea with the same ambition I always had - win trophies and become the best in the world. The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it’s time to bring a Champions League trophy to London. “I’m hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons. I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and the coaching staff on this journey.” -Kadeisha Buchanan; Source: Chelsea FC

As for manager Emma Hayes, she believes Buchanan is a ‘serial winner’ and ‘world-class player’ who will fit right into our squad.

“Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage. “She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer.” -Emma Hayes; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Kadeisha! Let’s win some things!