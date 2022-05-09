Jorginho returns to Chelsea training but still no N’Golo Kanté

As confirmed by the Chelsea official website, Jorginho was back in training on Monday after a week out, following an injury he picked up in the away game at Everton the weekend before last.

Unfortunately, N’Golo Kanté was not a confirmed participant. He had missed the Everton match already, having been injured in the game prior to that one, away to Manchester United.

(Callum Hudson-Odoi also remains out with his mystery Achilles condition. And no, Marcos “bust-up” Alonso was not absent.)

Fortunately, it looks like we have survived our most recent game without any new midfield injuries — Mateo Kovačić, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Saúl all played — though giving up a two-goal lead at home in the final ten minutes has worsened the vibes around the squad significantly. And now with just 8 points picked up from our last 7 league games, it’s suddenly looking not at all comfortable for a third place finish (Arsenal just one point behind), and even fourth place could be under threat from fifth-place Spurs.

Next, we face Leeds United on Wednesday night at Elland Road, before then turning out attentions to the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday. It’s a big week, and we’re going to need some fresh legs and fresh minds.