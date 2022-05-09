Snuck in at the end of Matt Law’s latest report about what talks Todd Boehly will be having soon and with whom, is a little line about Marcos Alonso.

“Chelsea have denied claims of a half-time bust-up between Tuchel and Marcos Alonso during the Wolves game.”

Of course, by deeming to address such claims — and the only one I’ve seen is from Di Marzio staff writer and translator, Nathan Gissing (“heated exchange”, “insulted”), who also runs the popular cfcnewspage Instagram account — you do lend them some perhaps undue credence, but the important takeaway is the denial. After all, Chelsea made no such claims when Alonso was reported to have fallen out with Frank Lampard.

Given those priors, plus the clip circulating on Twitter of Alonso seemingly yelling back at Tuchel, the claims of a half-time “bust-up” have certainly landed on fertile ground. Of course Alonso isn’t the first player to yell something back at Tuchel — Timo Werner did it in the Champions League final, for example — and to his credit, he would eventually win the ball back in that sequence (though the clip cuts off before then).

In any case, Tuchel described Alonso’s substitution at half-time as a tactical switch, as both our wing-backs were “too offensive” and “took too many risks” (Tuchel swapped Azpilicueta, who had also picked up a yellow card, and James on the other flank at the same time).

“Marcos was not injured, it was just a decision we made” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

At the end of the day, the veracity of these rumors and claims will be proven by Alonso’s involvement or lack thereof in our final four games. He’s been first-choice for the past several months, but has been increasingly linked with an exit this summer as well.

So I guess he’ll either score the winning goal in the FA Cup final, or he will have already played his final match for us.