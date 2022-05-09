1. ROMELU LUKAKU (7.9)

It truly is unfortunate that we were not able to hold on to the three points in this game, changing the narrative in the final ten minutes away from Lukaku’s possible redemption arc and back to our continuing troubles with mistakes and silly conceded goals. But this performance should still hopefully provide a platform for an impactful finish to the season for the big man — and set him for a better second season.

It’s Lukaku’s highest rated performance since just before that certain interview dropped and changed everything. It’s also the second time he’s scored more than one goal in a game for us, making him once again our leading goalscorer for the season with 14 in all competitions.

Onwards and upwards!

2. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (7.0)

Speaking of overdue starts, Pulisic finally got the nod in the league for the first time since early March, when he grabbed a goal and an assist against Burnley. With the assist in this one, he has two goals and two assists in his last five starts in the Premier League.

While Tuchel clearly values his ability to come off the bench and make an impact from a variety of positions, two months is probably a bit too much to go between league starts for the 23-year-old, regardless of whether he’s happy or unhappy with his lot in life at the club.

3. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (6.2)

We may be limping across the finishing line, but when we look back on the season as a whole, we can certainly happy for Ruben’s steady involvement, improvement, and the still-lingering promise of something more.

vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (PL, H, D 2-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Lukaku (7.9), Pulisic (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Loftus-Cheek (6.2), Silva (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): James (5.9), Kovačić (5.8), Mendy (5.7), Rüdiger (5.6), Werner (5.3), Alonso (5.1), Saúl (5.1, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Azpilicueta (4.8), Havertz (4.7, sub) Sarr (4.3, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —