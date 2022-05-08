Chelsea U23 avoid relegation from PL2 on final day with 2-1 win over Spurs!

Boosted by the addition of first-team players Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr in defense, and new signing Mason Burstow in attack — and plenty of onlookers from the first-team and the coaching staff — Chelsea U23 put on a late-late show to avoid relegation from the Premier League 2 on the final matchday.

Mount, James, Werner, Havertz, Terry, Makelele...famous onlookers everywhere. Big day. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) May 8, 2022

Trailing Leeds United by two points in 13th, only a win would do for Chelsea at Cobham today. But after a scoreless first half, things only got worse as Spurs took the lead through Kion Etete just before the hour-mark.

Manager Andy Myers rang the changes, introducing Lewis Hall, Dion Rankine, and Joe Haigh over the next several minutes. And those moves proved critical, as Rankine would equalize in the 82nd minute and Haigh would go on to score the winner in the 88th. A ten-minute comeback to save not only the game but the season itself!

While relegation in the PL2 would not have been a disaster on the scale of relegation from the actual Premier League, it would still not be a good look for our world class Academy.

Good job, kids!