Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester United WFC, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It all comes down to this.

The final Women’s Super League match of the season. The title decider.

Win against Manchester United, and we lift the WSL trophy for a third consecutive season. Otherwise our fate is at the hands of West Ham, who would have to beat or tie against Arsenal for us to retain the title.

So, let’s just do this on our own. The Chelsea way.

Shall we?

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Berger | Bright, Eriksson (c), Carter | Reiten, Cuthbert, Ingle, Andersson | Charles, Kerr, Harder

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, England, Ji, Fleming, Mjelde, James, Spence, Abdullina

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Earps | Thorisdottir, Ladd, Batlle, Blundell | Groenen, Zelem (c) | Galton, Toone, Russo | Thomas

Substitutes from: Baggaley, Harris, Moore, Risa, Fuso, Caldwell, Bruun, Hanson, Smith

Date / Time: Sunday, May 8, 12.00 BST; 7:00am EDT; 4:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

How to watch: Sky Sports Football (UK); CNBC, NBCsports.com (USA); Star+ (Brazil); The FA Player (most other int’l markets)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!