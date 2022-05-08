Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen named Coventry City young player of the year

It’s been an excellent season for young Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen away on loan at Coventry City, and that’s now been recognized officially as well, with the 20-year-old named their Young Player of the Season.

Maatsen collected his award at last night’s end of season club gala. He’d been ever-present for the Sky Blues with 42 appearances and over 3200 minutes in all competitions — fifth most among non-goalkeepers on the team — and chipped in with a career-high three goals as well. Coventry finished mid-table in the Championship, 12th to be exact, which is their highest finish since 2005-06.

Ian Maatsen! #PUSB pic.twitter.com/uAlUcu3b7C — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 7, 2022

This was Maatsen’s second loan, after spending the season before at Charlton Athletic, in League One (third tier). He had impressed enough to be briefly linked with a potential return in January already, though given how little Kenedy has played, it’s probably best that Maatsen finished out the season with Coventry.

He has two years left on his Chelsea contract and should be in the conversation for next season’s squad, with Ben Chilwell coming off of ACL surgery, Marcos Alonso potentially leaving, and Emerson likely not coming back.