Chelsea established possession and control from the off, but as ever against Wolves, found it difficult to create too many good opportunities.

We did score a perfectly good goal after thirty minutes of huffing and puffing through Timo Werner, but the referee blew his whistle early on what he thought was a foul on Saïss (it wasn’t) and ruled it out. And because of the early whistle, VAR couldn’t review it either.

VAR could however review the Loftus-Cheek goal just a couple minutes later, ruling him offside after the ball had bounced off Lukaku’s knee from the corner. That it took ages to review made it even more frustrating.

The next VAR review was much more favorable however, a few minutes into the second half, flagging a tackle from Saïss on Lukaku just inside the area. Saïss had attempted to let the ball run out, but great effort from Lukaku to win it back and draw the foul. He would take the penalty himself, and make no mistake.

And then Lukaku would turn up the style with a great finish from the top of the box after Pulisic intercepted the ball. Two goals in two minutes!

Chelsea threatened a third but it was Wolves who got back into things with a goal in the final 15 minutes.

But just when it looked like Chelsea would hold on, despite some shaky moments in defense, Wolves would score with the final kick of the game after some more lax defending, to finish 2-2.

A few changes from last weekend, with Lukaku and Pulisic coming in for Havertz and Mount, plus Kovačić getting the nod in the center for the injured Jorginho.

James and Azpilicueta switching roles at the half, with Saúl also coming on for Alonso to change up both our wing-backs.

Switch to a back-four for the final few minutes, with Sarr on at left back and Saúl moving to the midfield-three

Lukaku’s 13th and 14th goals of the season, most on the team.

Peter Bankes, most useless of all the most useless referees in this league?

Chelsea open up a four-point lead over Arsenal, who play at home against Leeds tomorrow. Spurs play way to Anfield later today. Just three games left to play for us now.

Next up: Leeds away on Wednesday

