While the transaction is not quite completed as it’s pending regulatory approvals, this is essentially the first game of the new era, the first game since 2003 with an owner other than Roman Abramovich.
Incidentally, Tuchel’s first game was also a home game against Wolves. That ended 0-0, so let’s try to do better this time around. Lukaku and Pulisic both start!
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačić, James | Werner, Lukaku, Pulisic
Substitutes form: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech
Wolverhampton starting lineup (3-5-2):
Sá | Saiss, Coady (c), Boly | Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Jonny | Neto, Jiménez
Substitutes from: Ruddy, Hoever, Marçal, Trincão, Silva, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle
Date / Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Peter Bankes (on pitch); Jared Gillett (VAR)
On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Universo Now (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
Loading comments...