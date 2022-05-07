While the transaction is not quite completed as it’s pending regulatory approvals, this is essentially the first game of the new era, the first game since 2003 with an owner other than Roman Abramovich.

Incidentally, Tuchel’s first game was also a home game against Wolves. That ended 0-0, so let’s try to do better this time around. Lukaku and Pulisic both start!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačić, James | Werner, Lukaku, Pulisic

Substitutes form: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Wolverhampton starting lineup (3-5-2):

Sá | Saiss, Coady (c), Boly | Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Jonny | Neto, Jiménez

Substitutes from: Ruddy, Hoever, Marçal, Trincão, Silva, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle

Date / Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Peter Bankes (on pitch); Jared Gillett (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Universo Now (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

