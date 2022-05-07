Official: Chelsea confirm £4.25b agreement for Boehly ownership group to acquire club

Confirming reports in the last couple hours, Chelsea Football Club have announced that “terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire the Club”.

Officially official!

As per the statement, the purchase price of the club is £2.5b, with an additional £1.75b committed in further investments in the team, both stadiums (Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow), the Academy, the Women’s Team, and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation. The £2.5b will be “deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich”, pending Government approval of how to handle said frozen funds.

As reported this week, the club have also confirmed that the transaction will be completed in about two weeks, “in late May”, subject to Premier League and Government approvals and licencing.

And so, the Roman Abramovich Era is set to end after almost 19 years, 21 trophies, and a lasting impact not just locally but in football worldwide. The magnitude of the club’s accomplishments during those two decades cannot be understated, and we can only hope that they will be at least matched in the next two decades to come!

Thank you, Roman.

Welcome, Todd.

KTBFFH.