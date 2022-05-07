Chelsea have been going through a rough patch, and while we still have a slight cushion ahead of the the hunting pack, we really need a win sooner rather than later. But a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers will be anything but easy.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

There are no changes made in goal or in the formation by the WAGNH community as Édouard Mendy over Kepa Arrizabalaga (11%) and the 3-4-3 over the 3-5-2 (12%) remain the status quo.

The defense has been a bit leaky in recent games but hopefully the trio of Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah will manage to get a clean sheet this time around. Andreas Christensen (2%) might as well already be in Barcelona and nobody really wants to see Malang Sarr (5%) start. The wing-backs are once again Marcos Alonso and Reece James, meaning that César Azpilicueta (28%) and Kenedy (4%) watch from the bench.

Since both Jorginho (4%) and N’golo Kanté (13%) have been ruled out with injury, the only real options left are Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovačić. This means the birth of Cheekačić (or KovaCheek?) is nigh! Saúl Niguez (7%) and Ross Barkley (1%) are little more than afterthoughts.

A brief purple patch has been followed by a dry spell for Chelsea’s attackers. Kai Havertz nevertheless just about manages to hold on to his starting spot ahead of Romelu Lukaku (48%). Timo Werner (48%) is less successful, with Christian Pulisic preferred by a small margin. There’s no doubt about Mason Mount starting once again however, so Hakim Ziyech (32%) stays a backup.

3-4-3 (75%)

Mendy (89%) | Rüdiger (95%), Silva (98%), Chalobah (68%) | Alonso (84%), Kovačić (97%), Loftus-Cheek 78%), James (98%) | Pulisic (56%), Havertz (63%), Mount (84%)