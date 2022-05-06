Chelsea head into Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with four players on the injury list, including two midfielders and a player whose injury status is an ever-growing mystery.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has not played in two months, and has seen just 60 minutes of action since mid-January thanks to some sort of problems with his Achilles (not sure if the same side as the surgery). Meanwhile, the two midfielders are N’Golo Kanté, who missed our last game already, and Jorginho, who was forced off at half-time in that game. Fortunately, Mateo Kovačić returned in that same game to replace Jorgi, and presumably is in line to start, maybe alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“For N’Golo it comes too early. Jorginho is out as well, these two are missing. Callum and Ben Chilwell are still out.”

We might see some changes elsewhere in the team, too, with foibles in attack seeing us score just twice in three games, while continuing to concede goals via impossible errors at the back.

Tuchel has hinted at giving a start to Romelu Lukaku for example, after choosing to leave him on the bench completely last weekend.

“I want him to be an important part of the squad, right now he is very important. There is no recruitment and no players are about to leave because it’s simply not possible. We need to adapt all the time, to contractual situations and also individual situations, what we and the players want. “We signed a big player, he is a big player. He didn’t come on [at Everton] as we had only three changes, and unfortunately we used one at half-time with Jorginho. Otherwise there was a huge chance we had the same changes as against West Ham, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. “He trained very well, maybe he starts tomorrow, we’ll see.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Chelsea FC

Another player long overdue a start is Christian Pulisic, who’s been restricted to super-sub duty recently once again (no starts in seven, with five sub appearances), leading to a since-deleted Twitter rant from his father — though that’s not something that concerns Tuchel, who believes the relationship is strong.

“I am not concerned if a father does not see whether a player loves me. “It’s a normal thing, like every manager we have our reasons to choose our line up and our reasons to go for players in the first XI. You’ll never see happy faces from players who are not selected. “For him and for everyone else there is nothing to do with agents or fathers, I didn’t even know about. It has nothing to do with it, the players are responsible for getting in the team. I will do my best judgement, is it always fair? For sure not. “I’ve not received the same reaction from Pulisic, in fact the opposite, very strong.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Regardless of who starts or who plays, it’s time to cut out the mistakes and finish a few chances. This ain’t rocket science!