Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Having dropped five points in our last two games, and having collected just four points from our last four games, Chelsea are suddenly looking a lot less comfortable in third. There are still four games left to go this season in the league, three of those at home, and our margin for error has decreased to just three points (and a superior goal difference).

Basically, it’s time to get back to winning ways.

Our recent record against Wolves isn’t great either unfortunately — winless in three, including back-to-back 0-0 draws — but we have had almost a full week to prepare for this game. The last handful of games in a season may not be the ideal time to tinker with formation of personnel, but things haven’t been working as intended of late, in either attack or defense, so perhaps some changes are due.

Mateo Kovačić returned to action as a half-time substitute last weekend, but Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté may be carrying minor knocks still. Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley should be back form illness. However, Callum Hudson-Odoi probably still won’t be ready despite a new hair cut.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)