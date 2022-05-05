He was so preoccupied with whether or not he could, he didn’t stop to think if he should.

Antonio Rüdiger had been trying to score a goal from 35-40 yards for as long as we could remember, which has meant at least one shot per game threatening the lives of people behind the goal, usually way up in the second tier, or perhaps in the carpark. But on April 2, 2022, Rüdiger finally got one to go, and it was indeed spectacular.

Alas, it also broke the universe.

Brentford would go on to score four (4!) times in the second half of that game at Stamford Bridge to win 4-1. Real Madrid would then come in and win 3-1. Our next home game after that would be a loss to Arsenal, 4-2. A last-gasp win over West Ham, after a last-gasp defeat in the second leg against Madrid at the Bernabéu, almost made us think that the universe’s wrath was spent, but more mistakes against Manchester United and Everton followed, resulting in five dropped points. And that’s where we stand right now. Spent.

Wins against Southampton in the league and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup aside, it’s been a most horrendous emotional roller-coaster of a month, with extreme drops after every high.

Oh, and Rüdiger himself’s now leaving, too.

So I must ask, was it all worth it, Toni? WAS IT!? WAS ITTTTTTTT!@(&%!(@#^%!@#??!!?!!?!!

(Vote for Rüdiger’s goal here for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month for April)