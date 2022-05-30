The new era has officially begun, with the “Consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital” (still haven’t come up with a more wieldy name) completing their acquisition of Chelsea Football Club today.

The previous 19 years, under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, have been unprecedented in many ways (on and off the pitch) and perhaps inimitable for any new owners coming in. When Abramovich acquired the club, the media narrative imagined he would grow bored of his plaything soon after. Instead, he fell in love and showered the club with bottomless generosity, and not just in terms of transfer funding, but in creating a world class youth academy and women’s team as well.

For the new owners, the primary aim should be to at least maintain all that, while investing where needed, including in the stadium (also stipulated in the sales contract) and the first-team squad rebuild. Todd Boehly is the face of the new operation, and he’s intending to build on the success of the past two decades.

“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in – 100% — every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud. Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Obviously, that’s a rather vague mission statement, but most mission statements are. A point-by-point action plan is not for us to know, so we’ll just have to trust that he and his partners will indeed take good care of the club.

The main partner (and most of the financial muscle) are Clearlake Capital, whose co-founders may also end up fairly involved in the running of the club — and not just to mine us for profits and dividends.

“We are excited to commit the resources to continue Chelsea’s leading role in English and global football, and as an engine for football talent development. We also want to thank the authorities for all their work throughout the process. “As pioneers in sports and media investing, we are thrilled to partner with Todd and the rest of the consortium to meaningfully grow the Club as a global platform. Together, we will expand the Club’s investment across infrastructure, technology, and sports science to support the incredible Chelsea football and commercial teams — all with the goal of leveraging this growth to fuel even more on-pitch success.” -Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano; source: Chelsea FC

That all sounds pretty good, though the proof, as ever, will be in the pudding.

Let’s get cooking!