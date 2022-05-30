It’s been a stellar year on loan for young Levi Colwill, though it’s ended on a rather sour note as Huddersfield Town lost in the Championship promotion playoff final to Nottingham Forest last night — and lost in a most frustrating fashion, thanks to an own goal and a couple egregious penalty decisions going against them.

For Colwill himself, it was perhaps even more frustrating since it was his attempted clearance that found the back of his own net for the game’s only goal. But as he told the media afterwards, he wasn’t about to let that bit of bad luck on the grand Wembley stage affect him for too long.

“There wasn’t much I could do about the goal. I just wanted to block it but he kicked my knee up and it hit it. I didn’t know what to say but I thought [FUN] it. I’ve got to play on and help the team. That’s what I tried to do. It was just unfortunate. It is football, bad luck, I won’t let it stop me or get my head down.”

Strong mentality from the 19-year-old, though that’s no surprise after the season that’s been.

As far as what’s next, no decision has been made yet. Colwill talked before about being ready and wanting to play Premier League football next season, be that with Chelsea or whoever else, and that’s probably still the case. He’s maintained all along that Chelsea is the main aim however, and he’s set to join us for preseason with spots there to be won in the first-team.

“It has been the best year of my life. I am proud. The staff and team have been brilliant. We had great togetherness and I am proud to be part of this team.” “We will see [about next season]. I will focus on the internationals first and we will see after that.” -Levi Colwill; source: Goal

Can Colwill become the latest Academy graduate to make the jump to the Chelsea first-team? He has a very good chance indeed.