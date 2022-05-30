The Roman Era officially began on July 2, 2003. It officially ends on May 30, 2022.

Chelsea have confirmed today the completion of the takeover of the club by the Boehly-Clearlake Consortium, nearly three months after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, trying to get ahead of the incoming sanctions on him from the UK Government.

Said sanctions have managed to complicate this process, but we still got it done in a fairly expeditious manner, with two rounds of bidding and plenty of drama along the way. Having now secured the necessary approvals and sign-offs from the Premier League, the UK Government, as well as the European Union, the £4.25 billion deal — about £2.5 billion of which will be going as seed money to a new charitable foundation benefiting the victims of the war in Ukraine — has been finalized, completed, set, signed, and delivered: WE’RE DONE AND DONE!

Consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completes acquisition of Chelsea Football Club. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2022

With everything officially official, we can now see the restrictions from the UK government lifted on the club as well, allowing us to resume normal operations. We’ve got a busy and important summer ahead, and there’s no time to waste in getting that started.

Welcome, Todd Boehly & Co. Let’s keep winning things!