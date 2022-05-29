Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill scored the only goal in this year’s Richest Game in Football. Unfortunately, he scored it at the wrong end of the pitch, kneeing a clearance attempt into the top corner instead of the top tier of the stands late on in a strangely subdued first half, with Colwill’s Huddersfield Town especially producing a tame effort.

Own Goal



Nottingham Forest (+115) is now 45 minutes away from Premier League promotionpic.twitter.com/W8OskhHTut — BetRivers (@BetRivers) May 29, 2022

Things did improve in the second half, and the Terriers will certainly feel hard done by as one blatant penalty was not given, nor was another borderline one not much later. Jack Colback tripped Harry Toffolo inside the area, but because Toffolo had the temerity to try to jump out of the way, the foul was not given, even after VAR reviewed Jon Moss’s decision. VAR continues to be the best idea executed and implemented in the worst possible way, continually presented in apposition to the on-pitch referee instead of as a refereeing team working together for the good of the game.

Stonewall Penalty any and every day of the week! pic.twitter.com/6H7zvmFnYo — (@Four__FC) May 29, 2022

On the plus side, Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time this millennium, since their last relegation in 1999. Congrats to former Chelsea prospect Jonathan Panzo, and commiserations to Colwill, Tino Anjorin, Jamal Blackman, and Jon Russell. (And see you in preseason, Levi & Tino!)