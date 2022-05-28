WATCH: All 122 Chelsea goals in 2021-22

It’s been quite an historic, extraordinary, unprecedented season at Chelsea, and somewhere between all that drama, we even found time to play some football ... and even score a fair few goals!

In fact, as it turns out, we’ve played quite a bit of football and we’ve scored quite a few goals: third most in both respects in club history. The 2012-13 season holds the record in both, with 69 games and 147 goals (Juan Mata, Eden Hazard, and Oscar in full “MaZaCar” flow). Carlo Ancelotti’s free-scoring 2009-10 side is second in total goals at 142 (Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard combined for 63 of those). The 1964-65 side is now fourth with 120 — no fewer than 3 players scored at least 20 goals that season, including Bobby Tambling, Barry Bridges, and future Arsenal legend George Graham.

By contrast, this year’s Chelsea side featured a more widely distributed set of goals, with a club record 21 different players getting on the scoresheet, four in double digits (Lukaku 15, Havertz 14, Mount 13, Werner 11). Ross Barkley set the record with the last goal of the season in the last minute of the season. Hakim Ziyech got the party started way back in August, in the UEFA Super Cup.

ENJOY: