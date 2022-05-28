Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Champions League final: Lineups; how to watch; open thread

Chelsea’s official reign as Champions of Europe is set to end tonight, with either Liverpool or Real Madrid taking home the Big Ears trophy. Madrid have won four of the last five meetings between the two clubs, including the 2018 final (3-1).

In addition to denying the Reds a cup treble, Real can also give (currently once again injured) Eden Hazard (and also Thibaut Courtois) their long-desired European crown. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti can win it for a record fourth time, having done so twice with AC Milan (2003, 2007) and once with Real (2014). Uncle Carlo did lose the 2005 final to Liverpool in Istanbul, in one of the more remarkable comebacks in Champions League history. (And with Liverpool only in the final because of their ghost goal against Chelsea in the semis.)

So, you know, ¡Hala Madrid!

Liverpool starting lineup:

Courtois | Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy | Casemiro, Kroos | Modric, Valverde, Vinícius | Benzema (c)

Substitutes from: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez, Bale, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga

Real Madrid starting lineup:

Allison | Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson | Henderson (c), Fabinho, Thiago | Mané, Salah, Díaz

Substitutes from: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott

Date / Time: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stade de France, Paris, France

Referee: Clément Turpin (on pitch); Jérôme Brisard (VAR)

Forecast: Mild but breezy

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); CBS, Univision (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, TUDN, Univision Now (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!