Uncertainty is almost never something easy to handle, as shown by the three-month period in which Chelsea’s future was up in the air due to the sanctions towards Roman Abramovich from the United Kingdom government that led to the club’s sale this year. While most signs point towards new part-owner Todd Boehly knowing how to steady and run a good sports franchise, we still do not know whether we will hit some rocks in the process.

With Roman at helm, even with all his faults in running the club since taking it over back in 2003, we at least knew we had a really committed man leading the charge to the point of spending hundreds of millions of pounds year in and out to keep the team afloat (and out of Financial Fair Play trouble, when this still mattered). This commitment was kept to the very end as Roman revealed himself in his last (?) statement as Chelsea’s owner, helping us find someone whose guiding hand will be as good (or better) than his.

It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter. The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation. I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

We have no idea as to what the future looks like without Roman as Chelsea’s owner, even if he and the rest of his team did their best to find the best ‘custodian’ possible for the Blues. But we can at least look back at all the great things we were able to achieve as a club over the least few years, as well as the good that will be done from the funds raised in this whole ownership transfer process.

It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years. I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together. Thank you. Roman -Roman Abramovich; Source: Chelsea FC