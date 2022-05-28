Chelsea confirm ‘definitive agreement’ to sell club to Boehly-Clearlake Consortium

We’ve been waiting all week for a “club statement” from Chelsea to appear on the proverbial internet airwaves, and finally, on Saturday morning local time, one did arrive at long last.

Alas, it’s still not the final-final statement, though it is the one that’s as close to final as final can be, without it being final, final. Finally?

The statement reads:

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium. It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time.” -source: Chelsea FC

So, Monday, May 30, 2022 will be the officially official start date of the new era, barring any unforeseen catastrophes, and presumably also the date we can resume normal operations at the club with the lifting of all restrictions — and just in the nick of time seeing as how our current licence to operate is set to expire on the 31st.

Hurray!