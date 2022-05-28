Originally conceived as a biennial showcase to benefit UNICEF, but now running yearly, Soccer Aid is back for its 11th edition in a couple weeks and back in London for the third time as well — and for the first time since Stamford Bridge hosted in 2019. This year the venue is the London Stadium, with the game set for Sunday, June 12.

Regardless of location, there are usually at least a couple former Chelsea heroes and legends involved to help raise money for a good cause, and this year is no different. In fact, even Emma Hayes is set to be there, as the co-manager of the England XI alongside Harry Redknapp.

With a record number of women players expected to participate, we also have Chelsea legend Eni Aluko joining the England selection, alongside her former Blues teammate Anita Asante. Aluko retired in 2019 with Juventus, while Asante has just hung up her boots after a couple years at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, among the men, we have Joe Cole in the England squad, as usual, while Petr Čech and Andriy Shevchenko are both set to be a part of the World XI. (Exact lineups do often change in the days leading up to the event, depending on schedules and availabilities.)

They will join plenty of other legends and of course whole host of celebrities and pseudo-celebrities for what is normally a pretty fun occasion (and for a good cause!).