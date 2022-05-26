Todd Boehly’s probably a pretty busy man, but for the next few months at least, he reportedly plans to spend the majority of his time in London, being “very hands on” and leading from the front at Chelsea and “personally” overseeing this summer’s transfer drive (said to be budgeted at around £200m).

Chelsea are a bit behind the rest of football in the transfer market thanks to the restrictions still in place on the club, and even once those are lifted, we will have to work quickly (but also smartly!) to catch up. Boehly’s Consortium are making all the right noises in terms of backing the team and Thomas Tuchel with immediate spending, and having the key stakeholder(s) here should help enable and build a strong working relationship.

As far as the setup beyond this summer, it sounds like Boehly will want to restructure things a bit, both in terms of personnel and approach. “A new recruitment strategy” based on an “analytics-led model” (as is increasingly the norm around the top sports teams of the world) is expected to be the way forward, which may or may not involve Marina Granovskaia beyond just the “immediate term”. As per the Evening Standard, Boehly “may look to install” a structure similar to how the LA Dodgers operate. It’s unclear what role he himself might play in day-to-day operations in the longer term, but for now, he’s here to oversee his new baby from day one.

And that day one should be happening ... any day now.