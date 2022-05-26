EU Commission satisfied with guarantees for Chelsea sale proceeds

In what may have been the last administrative hurdle other than the actual transfer (and subsequent freezing of) the funds necessary to complete the purchase of Chelsea Football Club by the Boehly-Clearlake Consortium (still waiting for a better name!), the European Union appear satisfied as well now that none of the funds are going to benefit any sanctioned individuals and thus we can probably go ahead and get this thing (and this sentence) over and one with.

Yay!

(The EU had a say in this because Roman Abramovich (also) has Portuguese citizenship at this point in time.)

Following detailed discussions between @EU_Commission, UK & Portugal, I am pleased that we have received the necessary guarantees that the sale of @ChelseaFC is fully in line with sanctions rules. Proceeds go entirely to humanitarian purposes in Ukraine — Mairead McGuinness (@McGuinnessEU) May 25, 2022

The “Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union”, Mairead McGuinness confirmed today that they have “received the necessary guarantees that the sale of Chelsea is fully in line with sanctions rules”. McGuinness also confirmed that the net proceeds will be going to “entirely to humanitarian purposes in Ukraine”, just as Roman Abramovich had intended from the beginning. (McGuinness didn’t include that last part since all the government entities are trying to take credit for this now. Good job, politicians!)

In any case, Chelsea are supposedly readying an official announcement soon, though hopefully not at 2am local time like last time!