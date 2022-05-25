Ultimately, this season may not have been the most glorious of glorious seasons at Stamford Bridge, but it certainly still had its fair share of glorious moments, including a couple from Mateo Kovačić and Édouard Mendy, which have earned nominations for individual skill awards by the league.

Kovačić’s ridiculous strike against Liverpool to begin the calendar year is one eight goals nominated for Goal of the Season, while Mendy’s reaction save against Christian Nørgaard’s bicycle kick from nearly point-black range is on the shortlist for Save of the Season.

Kovačić doesn’t score many goals — he has 7 total in the last 7 seasons — which perhaps makes his stupendous volley all the more memorable. As does the fact that it happened with Chelsea down 2-0, sparking a furious comeback to level the score in the span of just a few minutes before half-time. That comeback also played a major role in Chelsea eventually setting a Premier League record by not trailing at half-time in any one of our 38 games.

The second halves of those 38 games were obviously often a very different story, but one of the times we did manage to hang on to our advantage and not drop points was away to Brentford. The Bees had done practically nothing for the first 75 minutes of the game, but then turned it on for the final 15, and played what was probably the best football anyone had played against us all season. That we preserved our 1-0 lead and three points was a small miracle, and the man making it happen was Mendy. The save from Nørgaard was just one of many, but one that is certainly worth of a nomination.

