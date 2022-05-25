UK Government approve Chelsea sale, issue licence for Boehly takeover

And. Here. We. Go.

After months of drama, wrangling, fake news, and a few bits of real news as well, we can now officially complete the transition in ownership from Roman Abramovich to the Boehly-Clearlake Consortium.

The UK Government have confirmed this morning their approval of the sale, and the issuance of the necessary permit to allow the takeover to go ahead.

“Late last night the UK government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club. “Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner. “Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual. We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war. “The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international partners for necessary licences required and we thank them for all their cooperation.” -UK Government spokesperson; source: The Athletic

Once the takeover is complete, presumably we get the operating licence amended as well, so we can get back to business as normal.