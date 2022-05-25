Charly Musonda Jr confirms Chelsea departure, thanks club and fans

Amidst all the high profile departures and changes at Chelsea this summer, we have one that’s almost a footnote, which is certainly not how anyone might have expected Charly Musonda’s time at the club to end when he arrived ten years ago with plenty oh hype and hope and perhaps a few delusions of grandeur, even. Then again, you’ve got to dream big to make it in this crazy world of professional football. And young Charly certainly dreamed big.

Alas, it was not meant to be. The one time wunderkind leaves with perhaps more Instagram account resets and full wipes than appearances (7), though he did manage a goal, on his full debut nonetheless. Few have celebrated goals to put us 3-0 ahead against lower league opposition in an early round domestic cup match than Charly did against Nottingham Forest back in 2017. As he says in his lengthy farewell post on Instagram, it was the “fulfillment of a dream” and he left no doubt about how much that meant to him.

Unfortunately, those dreams turned into nightmares, with failed loans, lack of opportunities, and, more importantly, injuries. The 25-year-old has spent most of the part four years dealing with knee problems, surgeries, rehab, and bad prognoses. Many others might have given up. He has not.

So while his fight will continue not in a Blue shirt, we wish him all the very best of luck. Perhaps we’ll meet again someday.

I’m having trouble embedding Instagram at the minute, so click here to check out his farewell post. There’s also a nice highlights video of his time at the club.

Good luck, Charly!

Full text, as transcribed by Metro: