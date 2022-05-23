Chelsea 2-1 Watford, Player Ratings: Ending the season on a good note

1. REECE JAMES (7.6)

A very strong finish to the season for Reecey, with Man of the Match performances in three of our last last seven games, and adding another assist to his tally (this time crossing with the outside of his right boot, just to vary it up). Already a cornerstone of the team; and hopefully for many, many, many more years to come.

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.5)

Speaking of cornerstones, the man who was robbed for the club’s Player of the Year award finishes with another strong performance to confirm his top ranking in our player ratings for the season. (Kepa technically has a higher average, but with appearances in less than a quarter of our games.)

3. KAI HAVERTZ (7.4)

Havertz improved on his first season in just about every measurable aspect, and finishes second in goals with 14 in all competitions. As with the rest of our attackers, he could use a bit more consistency ... but he is still just 22 (turning 23 in a few weeks), which is easy to forget.

vs. LEICESTER CITY (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): James (7.6), Silva (7.5), Havertz (7.4), Chilwell (7.4, sub), Barkley (7.3, sub), Rüdiger (7.1), Mount (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kenedy (6.9), Mendy (6.7), Kanté (6.7), Ziyech (6.5), Azpilicueta (6.2), Saúl (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Sarr (5.3, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL