The football season is over and now we all anxiously await the green light to begin the offseason that will be crucial in setting up Chelsea for success going forward.

Current government restrictions still prevent us from doing anything tangible in the transfer market or in contract negotiations, which is putting the club well behind the rest of the league. And there’s still the unlikely but potentially tangible deadline threats of May 31 (when our current licence to operate expires) and June 8 (when Premier League team registrations are due).

Chelsea sale finally set for completion this week with Abramovich agreeing to govt demands for legally binding guarantees over the £1.6bn debt. Story with ⁦@Lawton_Times⁩https://t.co/i8R338myXT — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) May 23, 2022

A happy resolution to all that hinges on the club’s sale being approved as soon as possible and thankfully, despite all the unique considerations and usual financial complexities, that now appears to be set to happen this week — perhaps in the next few days, even. According to both The Times and CBS Sports, the process remains on track with key signatures expected shortly to jump safely over the final hurdle of the £1.5b debt question.

The leaders of Chelsea’s new ownership group were all in attendance yesterday, including Todd Boehly, Hansjörg Wyss, and Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano from Clearlake Capital, and were down on the pitch after the final whistle to greet the players and coaches as well. Boehly even did a lap around, waving to the crowd. All good signs.

Let’s go!