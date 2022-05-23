Almost exactly twelve months ago, Olivier Giroud was dancing in Porto as Chelsea won the Champions League. Last night, Oli was dancing once again, this time in Reggio Emilia as AC Milan confirmed their Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo. Giroud himself bagged a brace, giving him 14 on the season in all competitions — double-digits yet again (as in every season since 2007) — and level with breaking star Rafael Leão, 22, for most on the team. Not too shabby for a 35-year-old!

Joining him in celebration was another former Chelsea player, another young breakout star, and one we suspected would happen all along. Fikayo Tomori has now truly established himself as a top class center back, and carrying on the legacy of the legends that have come before him at that position in Milan. The 24-year-old played more minutes than any other non-goalkeeper besides Theo Hernández after joining the club permanently last summer, and looks set to lead the way for them for many years to come. (Unfortunately, we do not have buy-back.)

And let’s not forget about Tiémoué Bakayoko either, who’s technically still on the books and may yet (have to) come back, even, should Milan cut his two-year loan short at the halfway point. Bakayoko was barely involved, especially after the turn of the year, but did get a 10-minute runout in their final home game last week so maybe not all hope is lost for him at the Rossoneri.

Congrats, winners!