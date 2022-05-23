The Roman Era is ending at Chelsea after 19 years. Christophe Lollichon has been here for all but the first four years of that era, after he came over at the behest of his former star pupil Petr Čech in 2007, but as confirmed yesterday following the final whistle on the season at Stamford Bridge, his time at Chelsea is also ending.

“After 15 years at Chelsea FC, it’s time to announce that I am leaving the Blues. From 1st team goalkeeper coach to working with the keepers on loan and the recruitment dept, being a part of the club’s success has been an honour. “Thank you to the fans & everyone at the club.” -Christophe Lollichon; source: Twitter

The 59-year-old has been working behind the scenes for the past six years (former student Henrique Hilário is the current first-team coach), including as the goalkeeper coach and liaison in the loan player department. He’s also retained a strong advisory role, especially after the return of his former protégé as technical director advisor, and no doubt played a key role in Chelsea signing Édouard Mendy. Mendy, Čech, and Lollichon himself all made their names at Stade Rennais in France.

(NB. the one key time we didn’t listen to Lollichon, we ended up with Kepa Arrizabalaga instead of Alphonse Areola. Lollichon clearly has a preferred type: if you’re not at least 6’4”, there’s no need to apply.)

Lollichon was linked with the goalkeeping job at Lyon a couple summers ago, and presumably something along similar lines is in the cards for him. His training methods have been fun to watch over the years, as was his at times fiery presence in the dugout.

Thanks for your excellent service to the club, Christophe, and good luck in whatever comes next!