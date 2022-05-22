Mason Mount, Sam Kerr, Harvey Vale win Chelsea Player of the Season awards

In lieu of the usual end of season awards gala, which we were not allowed to organize due to the restrictions on the club (still) in place, Chelsea’s Player of the Season awards were simply announced today, as part of our final match of the season.

And so, after the last-gasp 2-1 win over Watford, captain César Azpilicueta took the mic to announce that Mason Mount has been voted Chelsea Player of the Season for 2022, just like he was last year. I figured Thiago Silva would’ve been the favorite for this award — and apparently he was “close” — but Mount’s certainly a deserving candidate as well. He’s only the sixth player to win the award two seasons in a row, joining John Hollins, Ray Wilkins, Frank Lampard, Juan Mata, and Eden Hazard (who holds the record with four overall wins). Not bad company!

On the women’s side, the obvious choice was Sam Kerr, and the obvious choice has won out indeed, with “over 70% of the vote”. Kerr scored 32 goals in all competitions, and has already collected the FWA Women’s Player of the Year as well.

Congratulations @SamKerr1, the 2021/22 Women’s Player of the Season! pic.twitter.com/wFmyCKT0ux — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, among the youth, it’s Harvey Vale who wins the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year award, which is chosen by the coaching and management staff. Vale follows in the footsteps of Tino Livramento, Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, and Dominic Solanke in winning this award, all of whom play (or will play next season) in the Premier League or the Serie A.