Chelsea 2-1 Watford, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

There was plenty to play for on the final day of the Premier League season, but not at Stamford Bridge, where we had what was in essence a post-season friendly.

Still, Chelsea came out with plenty of intent and impetus, and grabbed an early lead through Kai Havertz, who finished off an excellent cross from Kenedy. (Kenedy!) Chelsea could’ve added several times to the lead before the half, but our usual finishing woes were on display instead. Watford did come alive for a couple minutes as well, but we dealt with their attempts with ease.

The second half began with a bit of role reversal, but Chelsea settled back in quickly, especially after Thiago Silva prevented Azpilicueta’s errant pass from going in for an own goal. Chances were few and far between however.

And then we gave up a late equalizer, which seemed to sum up the season perfectly. But instead, we’d find a winner late on, to change that narrative and end the season on a positive note.

Carefree.

Five changes from Thursday, including Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz, Saúl, and Kenedy coming in.

First Premier League start for Kenedy in five years. Quite emotional when substituted

Standing ovation for Rüdiger when he makes his exit. Barkley on for the final 25, with Chelsea switching to a back-four.

Chelsea the first team in the Premier League to go through a season without ever trailing at the half

Elsewhere, City stage a massive comeback to beat Aston Villa, 3-2, and win the title. Spurs finish fourth. Leeds United avoid relegation, sending Burnley down.

Next up: summer break! Back at it in 11 weeks. Preseason starts July 2. Season starts August 6.

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: