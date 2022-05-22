Chelsea vs. Watford, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s the final day of the season, and everyone’s here just to have a good time. Chelsea will finish third, Watford will finish next-to-last. So, time to party!

Tuchel has gone for a strong lineup, with Kenedy and Saúl getting rewarded with starts. Chilwell on the bench, which is lovely to see.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Kenedy, Saúl, Kanté, James | Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Lukaku

Watford starting (4-3-3):

Bachmann | Kamara, Samir, Kabasele, Femenía | Cleverley, Kayembe, Sissoko (c) | Sema, King, João Pedro

Substitutes from: Elliot, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Cathcart, Gosling, Hernández, Sierralta, Baah

Date / Time: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 16.00 BST; 11am EDT; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Mike Dean (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select 1 (India); SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!