Chelsea’s season comes to a close and the last opponents on the agenda are Watford, who have already confirmed their relegation. Chelsea have nothing left to play for but pride as well, but will surely want to end the season on a positive note. Maybe we even get to see a youngster or two?

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community make one significant change, as Kepa Arrizabalaga comes back into the side for Édouard Mendy (39%). The formation stays the same however as the 3-4-3 beats out the 3-5-2 (10%) in emphatic fashion.

Thiago Silva (19%) is the only usual candidate to miss out in defense, as Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso all look to end their Chelsea careers on a positive note. Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James complete the back five, with Malang Sarr (26%), Kenedy (12%), and youngsters Lewis Hall (33%), Dylan Williams (13%), and Bashir Humphreys (7%) providing cover. Andreas Christensen gets just 4% of the vote in his final game for the club.

In midfield, it’s once again the combination of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho, as Mateo Kovačić (2%) is ruled out with injury again and N’Golo Kanté (40%) gets some more rest. Saúl Ñíguez (22%) will most likely be in the match day squad for the last time; the same goes for Ross Barkley (13%) who collects the same amount of votes as young Charlier Webster.

Up front, we get another try at putting Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku together, with Mason Mount completing the trio aehad of Hakim Ziyech (36%), Christian Pulisic (30%), Harvey Vale (37%), Jude Sooonsup-Bell (18%), Thierno Ballo (6%), and Timo Werner (4%).

3-4-3 (73%)

Arrizabalaga (54%) | Rüdiger (87%), Chalobah (90%), Azpilicueta (64%) | Alonso (57%), Loftus-Cheek (59%), Jorginho (55%), James (75%) | Havertz (54%), Lukaku (57%), Mount (70%)