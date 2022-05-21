Chelsea vs. Watford, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Well, we’ve made it. We’ve limped home, stumbling through the door and collapsing to the floor. Match number 63. The last game of the season.

It’s at home, where our results have not been great. But it’s also against Watford, the second worst team in the league and already guaranteed to drop.

There isn’t much turnaround time between these last two games, which probably leaves us in a similar fitness situation as midweek. Kai Havertz did come off the bench on Thursday, so presumably he’s good to go, but otherwise the likes of Timo Werner, Mateo Kovačić, Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Ben Chilwell remain unavailable.

Mason Mount got a rare day off last time out, but despite that and the injuries, there were zero fresh Academy faces in the squad. While that didn’t sit too well with everybody, the youth barely got into double-digit voting last time.

