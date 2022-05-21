1. REECE JAMES (7.7)

Sixth Man of the Match for James, which trails only Mason Mount (8) and the two goalkeepers (7 each) for the season. And it’s his 13th podium finish, which is behind only Thiago Silva and Antonio Rüdiger. And all that while missing a solid chunk of the season — 12 players will have made more appearances once all is said and done.

So, it’s been a very good season for Reecey, and one showing continuous improvement. Among the players who have been here for at least the last three seasons, he’s the only one other than Rüdiger to have shown year-on-year improvement twice in a row.

And there’s much more to come, especially in terms of consistency, for the 22-year-old.

“He has everything that it takes to be one of the very best, but there is a long way to go for Reece. There is some incredible potential and he has the ability, the foundation, the body, the physique, the mindset to make his way to the very top, but there is still a long way to go. We will support him. We will push him so he can be that player for Chelsea.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

2. MARCOS ALONSO (7.0)

We’ve never lost a game in which Alonso found the back of the net. And if this is to be his last goal in a Blue shirt, that count would go down in history as 26 games and 20 wins (and 29 goals).

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.0)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. LEICESTER CITY (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): James (7.7), Alonso (7.0), Silva (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chalobah (6.8), Rüdiger (6.3), Ziyech (6.2), Mendy (6.1), Jorginho (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Kanté (5.7), Azpilicueta (5.6, sub), Loftus-Cheek (5.6, sub), Lukaku (5.5), Havertz (5.5, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Pulisic (4.5)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL