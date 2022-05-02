Everton 1-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Not quite a new low

1. THIAGO SILVA (6.1)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

His performance is one of the reasons this game is “only” the fourth lowest rated overall — with the other three all coming recently as well, which is not great!

2. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (6.0)

Loftus-Cheek has now started five of our last six Premier League games, and as much as Thomas Tuchel’s rotation (or lack thereof) has been drawn into focus, Ruben’s involvement shows that the manager is still more than willing to play players he feels are in form and can help the team. (See also: Timo Werner.)

Of course, form is temporary, so some changes may be due, but RLC has done well in both midfield and as an emergency right wing-back, and that’s something to be happy about.

3. ÉDOUARD MENDY (5.8)

Solid game from Mendy, as usual, without any major errors in goalkeeping or distribution.

vs. EVERTON (PL, A, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.1), Loftus-Cheek (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mendy (5.8), Kovačić (5.5, sub), Rüdiger (5.4), James (5.3), Mount (5.2), Alonso (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Pulisic (4.8, sub), Ziyech (4.8, sub), Jorginho (4.6), Werner (4.2), Havertz (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Azpilicueta (3.1)

OVERALL