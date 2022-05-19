Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

With little to play for and the disappointment of Saturday’s FA Cup final, we had to wonder what the squad’s mentality and effort-levels would be today, but for the most part, we were pretty okay in that regard.

Leicester had little interest in playing any actual football, sitting deep from practically the first minute, with all 11 players behind the ball, and challenging Chelsea to break them down, which is something we’ve not done with any sort of regularity this season.

And then to complicate matters, we gave up a goal on Leicester’s only meaningful attack of the half, in the sixth minute, after a bit of miscommunication at the back gave James Maddison a chance to shoot — which he did, producing an absolutely world class finish at that.

Chelsea struggled to create anything too dangerous in response until Marcos Alonso popped up with his own world class finish, ten minutes before the half to bring us level.

The second half was mostly more of the same, though with Chelsea slowly turning up the quality and producing some more dangerous chances. And those efforts should’ve paid off just after the hour-mark, when Lukaku presented a tap-in for Pulisic, who somehow managed to put it wide.

Chelsea pressed for a winner, drawing a few decent saves from Schmeichel, but could not find the requisite bit of luck or quality needed for a second goal.

Still, point secured, and thus, third place secured as well.

Carefree.

Just a couple changes from the FA Cup final, with Hakim Ziyech getting a long overdue start and Kanté coming in for the injured Kovačić

3-4-3 to start, switching to a 3-5-2 for the final 20 minutes, with James moving to a three-man midfield with Jorginho and RLC

James with 8 assists on the season in the league. Most for a player under 22 since Eden Hazard.

19 shots. 1 goal.

Chelsea have now been level or ahead in all 37 league games this season. Something to build upon for next season.

Next up: Watford on Sunday, the final game of the season

KTBFFH

