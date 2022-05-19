Chelsea began the season with a trophy, won a trophy we’ve never won before to complete the set, and led the league for several months to plenty of title-winning prognostications, but after 61 matches (and still counting), the overall feeling is one of a slight letdown. Finishing in the top-four is just a baseline level of expectations after all, and losing two Cup finals (even if only on penalties) and almost engineering an historic comeback against Real Madrid is not something to commemorate and reminisce about for too long.

It’s perhaps unfair to focus strictly on the ultimate results and outcomes, but that’s the nature of the beast. We can of course take heart and confidence from the underlying processes and performances, and the progress shown in some aspects, but that won’t show up in the record books. It’s not been a tragic season, especially considering the circumstances (both on and off the pitch), but it’s one that’s left us all, fans, players, and coaches alike, a bit unsatisfied.

“We are the first to admit it is not the same to play a final as it is to win a final. We are the first ones to admit that we are here to win trophies, we compete on this kind of level not just to compete but to win. [But we] gave everything [and] everybody lived to their fullest. We did this.” “There’s always room for improvement, we are the first to admit it. [...] Hopefully, we manage to become third, and there is a progression in it. We have constantly been in the top three in the toughest league, we now compete with maybe the best teams to ever play in this league. From there we go. “Put it into perspective, there is no need to lose sleep after this season, but there’s a lot of ambition in us that is not satisfied. From there we go. I think it’s good to admit it. Not be too worried about it that we don’t do this. It is at some level okay, maybe some level very good, but there is always room for improvement. We will not relax and give in too early.”

Things might get tougher before they get easier however. It’s a period of massive change at the club, with new ownership coming in and having to deal with the consequences of the restrictions placed on the club by the UK government due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s put us behind schedule in terms of squad planning, which is rather unfortunate seeing as how we need to rebuild, particularly in defense.

In fairness, this has been coming for a couple years now and we should’ve seen it and planned for it better, but perhaps that’s one area where the new owners can improve the processes behind the scenes.

What’s most important in the immediate future is that Thomas Tuchel isn’t shying away from the challenge this is presenting. He’s here to stay and here to lead, and we should follow him into battle.

“We have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course, a huge delay. We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging, but we are up for the challenge. “I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here — if I can promise that — I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea, and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see. “[But we will] arrive in good spirit and the right mindset on the first day of preparation, then we create an atmosphere, work ethic and put all in to be ready on the first matchday of Premier League to win the game.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

So say we all.